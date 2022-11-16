Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Binance CEO Zhao: significant interest in crypto industry recovery fund

11/16/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday there was significant interest from industry players in a recovery fund his company plans to launch to help crypto projects facing a liquidity squeeze following the collapse of rival FTX.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Zhao said that he doesn't have a specific limit in mind for the size of the recovery fund.

"There are players that have strong financials and we should band together; we've got significant interest so far," he said declining to give any names at this point.

Zhao said Binance has healthy reserves but did not give a figure for how much the company would contribute to the fund.

"Crypto doesn't need saving," Zhao said. "Crypto will be fine."

More details concerning the fund will be available over the next two weeks, Zhao said.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by Lina Najem)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:45aForeign visitors in Japan surge after tourism reopening
RE
03:44aUk pm sunak: we remain committed to a trade deal with india, but…
RE
03:43aVopak to require origin proof ahead of EU sanctions on Russian oil -sources
RE
03:42aJapan PM Kishida hopes meeting Xi will help build stable relations
RE
03:42aIndonesian regulator gives banks green light to invest in fintech
RE
03:41aEthiopia invites international companies to bid for 40% stake in…
RE
03:41aScholz calls for Poland missile strike probe
RE
03:41aUk pm sunak: i feel optimism about doing more trade with the u.s…
RE
03:41aUk pm sunak: did not discuss u.s. trade deal in particular…
RE
03:40aBritain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
5BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS