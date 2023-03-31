By Stephen Nakrosis

Binance Canada Capital Markets Inc. said Friday it filed a pre-registration undertaking with the Alberta Securities Commission and with other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

In February, the Canadian Securities Administrators published a notice that said crypto-trading platforms operating in Canada while they seek registration and related exemptive relief were expected to file a PRU.

The PRU was filed on behalf of Binance Canada, Binance Holdings Ltd. and Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, the company said.

According to Binance Canada, the PRU "provides a proposed timeline for the launch of Binance Canada's new trading platform, made specifically for Canada, which has implications for current Canadian users of Binance.com." Binance said it will "communicate directly to each Canadian user with details on what that process will entail after the PRU is finalized and accepted by the members of the CSA."

Binance Canada Capital Markets is the Canadian affiliate of cyrptocurrency exchange Binance.

