Binance : Expands Global KYC Requirements to Further User Protection

08/20/2021 | 04:23am EDT
SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has today announced the global rollout of its Intermediate Verification requirement for all users.

Intermediate Verification supports Binance's Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts as part of the organization's redoubling of efforts to further enhance user protection and risk management protocols.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder and CEO of Binance, said: "User protection is an integral part of our DNA and core values. Our vision is to create a sustainable ecosystem that is safe for all participants. In the last four years we have laid the groundwork by investing heavily in security and user protection, supporting law enforcement from around the world with high-profile investigations and helping cybercrime victims recover millions of dollars worth of stolen funds."

"We aim to work more collaboratively with policy-makers to improve global standards and discourage bad actors."

In the last 30 days, Binance has announced significant investments towards user protection, including (but not limited to) senior compliance appointments, compliance technology deployments, Tax Reporting Tool launch, updates to leveraged trading, changes to withdrawal limits and updates to API services.

For more information on the updates to Binance's global KYC requirements, please visit here.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binance-expands-global-kyc-requirements-to-further-user-protection-301359614.html

SOURCE Binance


© PRNewswire 2021
