June 5 (Reuters) -

* BINANCE SAYS BELIEVE SEC "LAWSUIT IS BASELESS AND WE INTEND TO DEFEND OURSELVES VIGOROUSLY"

* BINANCE SAYS "FOR NEARLY TWO AND A HALF YEARS, BINANCE.US HAS ENGAGED IN GOOD FAITH WITH THE SEC"

* BINANCE-CONTINUE TO CALL ON CONGRESS TO STEP IN AND PASS BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION THAT CREATES A WORKABLE REGULATORY REGIME FOR DIGITAL ASSETS