Binance can't be supervised properly, says UK financial watchdog

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The world's biggest crypto
exchange Binance is not capable of being supervised properly and
poses a significant risk to consumers, Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a document published on
Wednesday.
The FCA had said in June it had banned Binance from
conducting any regulated activity and issued a warning to
consumers about the platform.
Binance has come under pressure from regulators across the
world in past weeks due to concerns over the use of crypto in
money laundering and risks to consumers.
The FCA's document published on Wednesday expands on its
reasons for banning Binance's UK-based Binance Markets Limited
arm.
"Based upon the firm's engagement to date, the FCA considers
that the firm is not capable of being effectively supervised,"
the watchdog said in the document dated June 25.
"This is of particular concern in the context of the firm's
membership of a global group which offers complex and high-risk
financial products, which pose a significant risk to consumers."
The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the
Cayman Islands, has scaled back its product offerings and said
it wants to improve relations with regulators.
The FCA said volumes at Binance in June were estimated to be
between $11 billion and $38 billion.
Binance's UK arm was not currently carrying out regulated
activities and that it had not done so for more than 12 months,
the FCA said in its document.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Evans and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)