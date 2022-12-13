Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Binance halts withdrawals of major USDC stablecoin

12/13/2022 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representation of Binance cryptocurrency exchange token

LONDON (Reuters) - Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said on Tuesday it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the major stablecoin USDC.

"On USDC, we have seen an increase in withdrawals," Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao tweeted at around 0820 GMT.

Swapping USDC Coin with two other crypto tokens - Paxos Standard and Binance USD - requires using traditional dollars at a bank in New York, Zhao added. "The banks are not open for another few hours. We expect the situation will be restored when the banks open."

The swaps are "1:1 conversions, no margin or leverage involved. We will also try to establish more fluid swap channels in the future," he added.

Binance said in a separate tweet the halt was due to "token swap" - where digital token holders exchange their crypto coins, typically over different blockchains.

Binance said in September it would automatically convert user balances and new deposits of USD Coin and other stablecoins Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson and Elizabeth Howcroft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAX DOLLAR (USDP/USD) 0.00% 1 End-of-day quote.0.01%
TRUE USD (TUSD/USD) 0.19% 1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
USD COIN (USDC/USD) 0.00% 1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:00aHapag-Lloyd CEO sees bounce in shipping demand as short-lived
RE
05:00aCOP15 debates whether biodiversity credits can put a value on nature
RE
04:58aChina delays economic policy meeting amid COVID surge - ET Now
RE
04:56aRussia sees fixed capital investment growth in 2022 - state media
RE
04:56aHeavy rain, floods batter Lisbon, residents urged to stay home
RE
04:55aIMF, Ghana reach staff-level deal on $3 billion, 3-year loan package
RE
04:51aHungary expects to sign agreements on EU funds within days - minister
RE
04:45aChina health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment
RE
04:43aEastward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline
RE
04:42aLufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
2German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary
3Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
4India's Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2%
5Apple's Japan investment crosses $100 billion, CEO Cook visits chip epi..

HOT NEWS