July 14 (Reuters) - Crypto giant Binance has laid off over 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Today at 12:39 pm
