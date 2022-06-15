Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Binance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO

06/15/2022 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an exhibition stand showing the logo of Binance at the Delta Summit in St Julian's

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aCzech central banker Nidetzky says he expects at least 75 bps hike at June 22 meeting -Bloomberg
RE
06:47aJapan PM Kishida expects BOJ to stick to 2% inflation goal
RE
06:46aThai central bank ready to manage excessive baht volatility
RE
06:45aBinance opens 2,000 positions for hiring - CEO
RE
06:43aWHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
RE
06:43aLawmakers strike deal ahead of EU carbon market vote
RE
06:41aTransporting Ukrainian grains posing logistical challenges -Romanian president
RE
06:39aGlobal equity funds decline over 20% this year
RE
06:37aKishida to become first Japan PM to attend NATO summit
RE
06:37aGermany economy minister habeck says, on possible restrictions o…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Premier Inn owner Whitbread flags higher costs, posts higher total sale..
2OCI N : to Expand Port of Rotterdam Ammonia Import Terminal to Meet Eme..
3Scout24 : Dr. Claudia Viehweger becomes Chief People & Sustainability O..
4Qualcomm wins fight against $1 bln EU antitrust fine
5Analysis-Golden age of buses? Buyers hop on UK transport firms

HOT NEWS