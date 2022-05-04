Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Binance registers with France crypto regulator, advances European plans

05/04/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Adds Binance France CEO quote)

LONDON/PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with France's market regulator, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday, advancing the company's plan to make Paris its European base.

"It's a real stamp of quality," said Binance France's General Manager David Prinçay, referring to the registration with the regulator, AMF.

"The perception is changing. It allows us ... to move to a new phase, which is educating (the French public) to the blockchain."

Blockchain is a shared record of information maintained and updated by a computer network rather than a central authority. Major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin rely on the technology.

Prinçay said Binance France was now seeking a formal licence from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France. Binance claimed it was the country's top cryptocurrency exchange even before the registration.

France is the first European Union country to register Binance, which is also seeking registration in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Austria, Prinçay said.

In March, Binance gained licenses from Dubai and Bahrain.

Last year Binance received warnings from more than a dozen national regulators, including those in Germany, Italy and Britain. Some said it was operating without a licence in their jurisdictions.

Binance's CEO, widely known by his initials "CZ", last month pledged to invest 100 million euros ($105.51 million) in France and said he would grant 2 million euros for the restoration of a room at Chateau de Versailles. He also tweeted in support of French President Emmanuel Macron's re-election bid.

Since its 2017 launch in Shanghai, Binance has aggressively expanded worldwide.

A Reuters investigation published last month showed that in Russia, where Binance dominates the crypto market, the exchange expanded its business while building ties with Russian government agencies. ($1 = 0.9478 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pComedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl
RE
03:05pExplainer-Why the EU may find it tough to squeeze out Russian oil
RE
03:05pFaa says rate of reported unruly passenger incidents in week end…
RE
03:05pUnruly u.s. air passenger incidents fell sharply after mask mand…
RE
03:04pFed hikes rates by half point, starts balance sheet reduction June 1
RE
03:03pExplainer-Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?
RE
03:02pU.S. House Republican tells regulator to preserve records related to Musk buy of Twitter
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies in wake of Fed's interest hike
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.80% to Settle at $8.4150 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFED'S POWELL : 75 basis point rate hike not being 'actively considered'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4Miner Barrick Gold doubles dividend as profit beats on higher prices
5Porsche leads $400 million investment in EV battery startup Group14

HOT NEWS