Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Binance registers with Italy's regulator amid plans to expand in Europe

05/27/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Binance said on Friday its legal entity in Italy had registered with the regulator in the country, as the major cryptocurrency exchange seeks to gain traction in Europe.

The registration of Binance Italy, which was established in recent months, could potentially make the company more accountable and reduce the prospects for money laundering.

Binance said it could now open offices in Italy and expand the local team. The company is one of the 14 virtual asset operators to be registered with the Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM), which regulates the crypto industry in Italy.

The move comes almost a year after Binance was forced to dial back on its product offerings across Europe after coming under scrutiny from regulators. In Italy, the company had to wind down its futures and derivatives business.

Earlier this month, Binance's Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said the company had also registered with France's market regulator. Binance is also seeking registration in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Austria.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Maria Pia Quaglia in Milan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43pRussia advances in Ukraine's east, Kyiv may retreat from Luhansk pocket
RE
07:42pBubs Australia plans to ship at least 1.25 million baby formula cans to U.S., says FDA
RE
07:41pWall St Week Ahead-Hopes that Fed is 'past peak hawkishness' buoy stocks
RE
07:40pU.S. nuclear power regulator staff say NuScale design is safe
RE
07:36pWall Street surges, on course to snap longest weekly losing streak in decades
RE
07:35pGold prices set for second weekly gain as dollar, yields slip
RE
07:32pBinance registers with Italy's regulator amid plans to expand in Europe
RE
07:28pExclusive-India seen facing wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks
RE
07:27pRussia working on new mechanism to service foreign debt -finance minister
RE
07:27pRussian finance minister says moscow expects to receive up to an…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
3Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5Wall Street surges, on course to snap longest weekly losing streak in d..

HOT NEWS