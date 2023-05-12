May 12 (Reuters) - Binance said on Friday it will be joining other prominent crypto businesses in "proactively withdrawing" from the Canadian marketplace. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
