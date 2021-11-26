Binawow Launches Metaverse Game-Binawow World of Warcraft

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - On December 1st, 2021, USA time, BINAWOW officially launched Metaverse game. Binawow is an NFT-based Metaverse eco-game initiated by West quantum and Binawow Foundation and based on the standard of BSC Binance intelligent chain.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/105211_e115bae0f419483a_001full.jpg

The connotation of BINAWOW Metaverse technology is to absorb the achievements of information revolution (5G/6G), Internet revolution (web3.0), artificial intelligence revolution, VR, AR, MR, especially game engine, and show the possibility of building a holographic digital world parallel to the traditional physical world. Triggered the interaction among information science, quantum science, mathematics and life science, and changed the scientific paradigm; Promote the breakthrough of traditional philosophy, sociology and even humanities system; Including all digital technologies, including blockchain technology achievements; Enriched the transformation mode of digital economy and integrated digital financial achievements such as DeFi, IPFS and NFT.

The year 2021 became the first year of Metaverse, and the technological circle, capital circle, cultural circle and large enterprises were laid out one after another. According to Bloomberg analysis, the market size of Metaverse will reach 800 billion US dollars by 2024. ARK Invest also predicted that the profits from the virtual world will reach 400 billion US dollars in 2025 and about 180 billion US dollars in 2021.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/105211_e115bae0f419483a_002full.jpg

BINAWOW financialized and commercialized games. BINAWOW presents financial products in the form of games, which makes the rules of DeFi gamified, so that GameFi really enters the vision of encryption market participants. The value of BINAWOW lies in that it enables participants to enjoy the fun brought by the game and at the same time get real benefits from it. Compared with the traditional game "Deposit to Play", BINAWOW is" Play to Earn ",the former is to spend money to recharge and then play the game, while the latter is to make money while playing the game. This difference can be described as revolutionary. BINAWOW also gives NFT more practical value through gamification settings. NFT props are no longer just commodities to be sold on the NFT trading platform, but also can be directly traded in the market in the game, and the whole transaction process is simpler than traditional games.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/105211_e115bae0f419483a_003full.jpg

The real difference between BINAWOW and traditional games lies in the uniqueness of NFT game assets. Game virtual assets are valuable even if they are separated from the game. Players can trade their own game assets and convert them into real-world legal currency, which is BINAWOW game. Binawow hopes to use the bonus period of the first year of Metaverse to share the trillion-dollar Metaverse game market for early Binawow users.

BINAWOW official website: https://www.binawow.com/

Media Contact

Contact person: Anna

Company: BINAWOW Foundation

Website: https://www.binawow.com/

Email: binawow@outlook.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105211