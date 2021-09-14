Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bio Bidet by Bemis : Products Now at The Home Depot

09/14/2021 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leader in Bidet Toilet Seats and Accessories Partners With the World’s Largest Home Improvement Retailer, Offering Consumers a Clean and Comfortable Restroom Experience

Bio Bidet by Bemis, one of America’s leading manufacturers and retailers of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories, today announced that it has entered into a retail distribution partnership with Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

Home Depot will offer a curated selection of Bio Bidet by Bemis products – including the HD-5000 Bidet Seat – via The Home Depot website and in 52 select Home Depot stores across the U.S.

“Bio Bidet’s long-term success in the direct-to-consumer channel has proven that a great number of people truly are ready for a revolutionized bathroom experience that provides improved hygiene while also promoting overall wellness,” said James Amburgey, Director of Business Unit Development for Bio Bidet by Bemis. “This is why we’re thrilled that The Home Depot has selected our brand to grow this dynamic market segment, with a curated selection of advanced bidet products that will grow bathroom accessory sales, both in-store and online.”

Each retail point of sale will include a designated merchandising area placed alongside existing in-store toilet seat offerings. These display areas will showcase the Bio Bidet products available in-store, and the product packaging will also offer consumers educational information about the clean and comfortable restroom experience that a modern bidet provides.

Bio Bidet by Bemis: Revolutionizing America’s Restroom Experience
Bidet toilet seats and accessories by Bio Bidet by Bemis have transformed a niche product category into a market for luxurious modern necessities, providing consumers with the “ultimate bathroom upgrade” for a clean and comfortable restroom experience.

Bio Bidet by Bemis designs and manufactures innovative solutions for primitive bathroom challenges and has evolved into America’s most popular wholesaler and retailer of bidets. Bio Bidet has driven bidet awareness to new heights, leading the discussion around the advantages they provide to personal cleanliness, hygiene, health, and sustainability.

About Bio Bidet by Bemis
Bio Bidet by Bemis is one of America’s leading manufacturers and retailers of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories. Founded in 2008, the company believes that “water does it better” when it comes to bathroom hygiene and is passionate about the positive impacts its products have on people throughout the world. The company’s innovative designs and world class support continue to increase the standard for kitchen and bathroom technology, increasing the function and beauty of customers’ homes. Parent company Bemis Manufacturing Company is the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer. To learn more, visit BioBidet.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aThe Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) is proud to welcome Dr. Barry Perlman to their practice
PR
09:18aTRUEFORT : Announces Fast Zero Trust Workload Segmentation for CrowdStrike Customers
BU
09:18aPenderFund Capital Management Ltd Welcomes New President
GL
09:18aANTHOLOGY : and Blackboard to Merge, Creating a Leading Global Provider of Education Software and Solutions
BU
09:17aFUELCELL ENERGY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:17aPALO ALTO : Introduces Prisma SASE, a Secure Access Service Edge Solution Converging Networking and Security for the Hybrid Workforce
PR
09:17aCOMPASS : Agrees to Acquire LegacyTexas Title
PR
09:17aAMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Promotes Jeff Munson to Regional Executive Vice President
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Luxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..
5CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41

HOT NEWS