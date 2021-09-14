Bio Bidet by Bemis : Products Now at The Home Depot

Leader in Bidet Toilet Seats and Accessories Partners With the World’s Largest Home Improvement Retailer, Offering Consumers a Clean and Comfortable Restroom Experience

Bio Bidet by Bemis, one of America’s leading manufacturers and retailers of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories, today announced that it has entered into a retail distribution partnership with Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

Home Depot will offer a curated selection of Bio Bidet by Bemis products – including the HD-5000 Bidet Seat – via The Home Depot website and in 52 select Home Depot stores across the U.S.

“Bio Bidet’s long-term success in the direct-to-consumer channel has proven that a great number of people truly are ready for a revolutionized bathroom experience that provides improved hygiene while also promoting overall wellness,” said James Amburgey, Director of Business Unit Development for Bio Bidet by Bemis. “This is why we’re thrilled that The Home Depot has selected our brand to grow this dynamic market segment, with a curated selection of advanced bidet products that will grow bathroom accessory sales, both in-store and online.”

Each retail point of sale will include a designated merchandising area placed alongside existing in-store toilet seat offerings. These display areas will showcase the Bio Bidet products available in-store, and the product packaging will also offer consumers educational information about the clean and comfortable restroom experience that a modern bidet provides.

Bio Bidet by Bemis: Revolutionizing America’s Restroom Experience

Bidet toilet seats and accessories by Bio Bidet by Bemis have transformed a niche product category into a market for luxurious modern necessities, providing consumers with the “ultimate bathroom upgrade” for a clean and comfortable restroom experience.

Bio Bidet by Bemis designs and manufactures innovative solutions for primitive bathroom challenges and has evolved into America’s most popular wholesaler and retailer of bidets. Bio Bidet has driven bidet awareness to new heights, leading the discussion around the advantages they provide to personal cleanliness, hygiene, health, and sustainability.

About Bio Bidet by Bemis

Bio Bidet by Bemis is one of America’s leading manufacturers and retailers of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories. Founded in 2008, the company believes that “water does it better” when it comes to bathroom hygiene and is passionate about the positive impacts its products have on people throughout the world. The company’s innovative designs and world class support continue to increase the standard for kitchen and bathroom technology, increasing the function and beauty of customers’ homes. Parent company Bemis Manufacturing Company is the world's largest toilet seat manufacturer. To learn more, visit BioBidet.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

