Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioAegis Awarded BARDA Contract to Advance Development of Gelsolin, a Novel Host-Directed Human Protein, for Patients with Sepsis and Severe Infection

06/29/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage, private company developing therapies for infectious, inflammatory and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announced that it was awarded a contract from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to further develop the company’s novel host-directed therapy for the critically ill sepsis patient population.

Advancing a Host-Directed Therapy for Solving Sepsis
The DRIVe (BARDA’s Division of Research, Innovation and Ventures) Solving Sepsis initiative seeks innovative host-based approaches for the development of diagnostics, devices and therapeutics. BioAegis offers a novel recombinant protein therapy with the potential to broadly treat inflammatory disorders, like sepsis, that can arise from injury or infection. Given the current lack of FDA-approved sepsis host targeted therapeutic products, recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) has the potential to address the major clinical need to restore immune balance in this patient population. Rather than suppressing the immune system, this protein therapy supplementation approach is designed to normalize the patient’s immune response. The product is the recombinant form of a naturally occurring human host protein with a benign safety profile in clinical trials. Rhu-pGSN is currently being studied in the EU in severe COVID-19 and this program will support further studies in the US.

Rhu-pGSN is Pathogen-Agnostic and Regulates Inflammation Without Suppressing Immune Function
Rhu-pGSN is a broad-acting threat-agnostic product that improves immune cell function at sites of injury by enhancing pathogen killing while also resolving inflammation. The product will target severe systemic inflammatory responses due to infection or injury to mitigate poor outcomes.

The partnership will support regulatory activities and manufacturing readiness in preparation for future clinical evaluation of the technology in a sepsis patient population. These activities will position this technology for potential use as a host-based treatment of sepsis and other acute inflammatory indications.

“We are excited to begin this collaboration with BARDA to advance our unique, host-targeted approach to address the most serious issues associated with infection, injury and inflammatory disease,” commented Susan Levinson, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of BioAegis.

About BioAegis
BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection.

BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. Its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens, but normal levels are depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Restoring gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form helps immune cells fight infection and controls inflammation so it does not spread and cause damage.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

Investor Inquiries:
Steven Cordovano
203-952-6373
scordovano@bioaegistx.com

Media Inquiries:
Christine Lagana
clagana@bioaegistx.com

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of management.  These statements relate to, among other things, our expectations regarding management’s plans, objectives, and strategies.  These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.  BioAegis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.

"This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. 75A50121C00060.”


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pVUZIX  : and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting Started with AR & Smart Glasses
PR
02:25pORGANIC AGRICULTURAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:25pHarley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 21, 2021
GL
02:23pSHOPIFY  : to launch new revenue share model, faster transactions as competition grows
AQ
02:22pClark Construction and HKS Break Ground on FBI Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal
BU
02:21pThe Board of Directors of SUEZ Recommends Veolia's Enhanced Public Offer at a Price of 20.50 Per Share (Coupon Attached)1
BU
02:20pSPARTANNASH  : Foundation, Store Guests Raise $243,750 for Special Olympics
BU
02:20pTHE MOST FLEXIBLE, SCALABLE, AND HIGH-PERFORMING SHOPIFY EVER : Major Platform Investments Unveiled at Unite 2021 Give Entrepreneurs Limitless Creative Power
NE
02:18pKBRA Affirms Rating for Bi-State Development Agency Combined Lien Mass Transit Sales Tax Appropriation Bonds; Outlook is Stable
BU
02:17pPanetta and Arrington Urge Nomination of Chief Agricultural Negotiator
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..

HOT NEWS