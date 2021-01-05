Log in
BioAge to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021

01/05/2021 | 08:07am EST
BioAge Labs, Inc., is scheduled to present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM) on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00pm ET. The BioAge leadership team also will be available for one-on-one meetings via BIO Partnering @ JPM from January 11-15, 2021.

Kristen Fortney, BioAge’s chief executive officer, will provide an overview of BioAge’s systems biology and data-driven platform to map the key pathways that drive human aging, pipeline of medicines that target these pathways to reverse or eradicate diseases and extend healthspan, and plans for advancing the company’s first two platform-derived therapies into Phase 2 clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

A live audio webcast along with accompanying slides will be made available in the News section of the company’s website at https://bioagelabs.com/#news.

About BioAge

BioAge is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops drugs to treat aging and aging-related diseases. We’ve built a systems biology platform to map out the key molecular pathways that impact healthy human aging, based on proprietary human aging cohorts that have blood samples collected up to 45 years ago with participant -omics data that is tied to detailed medical follow-up records over their lifespan. To date, BioAge has raised $127M from Andreessen Horowitz, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, and others. Recently, BioAge in-licensed our first two Ph2-ready platform assets, BGE-117, a potent inhibitor of HIF PH which we are developing for muscle-related indications, and BGE-175, a PGD2 DP1 receptor inhibitor which we are developing for disorders of the aging immune system. For both programs we’ll be initiating Phase 2 efficacy trials by H1 2021. Our mission is to develop a pipeline of therapeutic assets that increase healthspan and lifespan. For additional information about BioAge, visit the company’s website at www.bioagelabs.com.


© Business Wire 2021
