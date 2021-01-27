Log in
BioArctic : receives European patent for new antibodies targeting Alzheimer's disease

01/27/2021 | 02:13am EST
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a decision to grant European patent EP 2 448 968 B1 for novel antibodies that could be developed into a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The antibodies target a shorter (truncated) form of amyloid beta (pE3-Aβ) and are linked to the company's project AD1503. The patent enters into force on 27 January 2021 and expires in 2030.

BioArctic's newly granted patent focuses on novel antibodies which target pE3-Ab, a specific truncated form of amyloid beta. Monomers of pE3-Ab are highly prone to aggregate, leading to the formation of harmful soluble Ab aggregates which cause debilitating cognitive and other symptoms in Alzheimer's disease.

The granted patent underlines BioArctic's commitment in the brain diseases field in general and in Alzheimer's disease research specifically. By focusing on additional forms of amyloid beta species in the disease cascade, BioArctic broadens the company's scope to affect the disease pathology in addition to lecanemab (BAN2401) - the company's primary Alzheimer's disease drug candidate currently in phase 3 - widening the field for future treatment possibilities.

"We are pleased that our patent has been granted for these novel antibodies. More than 30 million people around the world live with Alzheimer's disease today and there is a large medical need. We continue to work tirelessly to develop and give these patients access to the treatments they deserve," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic. ---

For further information, please contact:

Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on January 27, 2021.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-receives-european-patent-for-new-antibodies-targeting-alzheimer-s-disease,c3274347

