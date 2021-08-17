BioCatch : Joins Inc. 5000, Ranking as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Annual rankings highlight the growth of behavioral biometric across the financial system

BioCatch, the global leader in behavioral biometrics, has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual rankings of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Annually, Inc. presents its prestigious list to highlight and profile the most forward-thinking companies in the U.S.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes BioCatch as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., highlighting the growing need for behavior biometrics across the financial services and digital identity ecosystem. BioCatch is the only provider of behavioral biometrics listed on the Inc. 5000 this year, and ranks among the top third of all security providers listed.

BioCatch leverages advanced patent is advancing the world of digital banking by enabling secure digital experiences and improving the customer experience. As the leader and industry pioneer in AI-driven behavioral biometrics, BioCatch maintains a growing database of over 200 million online behavior profiles and analyzes over 2 billion digital sessions per month in real-time for preventing potential fraud and other types of cybercrime.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Inc. 5000.” said Howard Edelstein, BioCatch Chairman and CEO. “With financial institutions facing increasing levels of cybercrime and fraud, our role in providing innovative behavioral biometric technology to combat fraud and protect digital identity is more important than ever. By innovating closely with our clients BioCatch’s forward-thinking team develops new behavior-based solutions that leverage the best technology available to protect clients and consumers from increasingly sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks.”

This recognition comes at a time when fraud and other forms of cybercrime continues to rise significantly around the globe. As the use of digital channels has soared, consumer-facing businesses are under increasing pressure to implement technology that does not introduce friction into the customer journey while simultaneously protecting clients. BioCatch solutions continuously analyze an online user’s physical and cognitive behavior throughout the entire digital session. BioCatch’s innovative behavioral biometric technology is leveraged by over 50 global financial institutions to reduce the emotional and financial impact of fraud and identity theft for their customers, providing trust and safety while protecting customers and their assets from today’s most sophisticated fraud threats.

About BioCatch

BioCatch is the leader in Behavioral Biometrics which analyzes an online user’s physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect individuals and their assets. Our mission is to unlock the power of behavior and deliver actionable insights to create a digital world where identity, trust and ease seamlessly co-exist. Leading financial institutions around the globe use BioCatch to more effectively fight fraud, drive digital transformation and accelerate business growth. With over a decade of analyzing data, over 60 patents and unparalleled experience, BioCatch continues to innovate to solve tomorrow’s problems. For more information, please visit www.biocatch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005684/en/