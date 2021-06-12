BioDiem : Extension to Closing Date of Opal Capital Raising

OPAL BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

ABN 97 605 631 963

Level 4,

100 Albert Road,

South Melbourne, Victoria, 3205 Australia

Phone: +613 9692 7240

Web: www.opalbiosciences.com

Extension to Closing Date of Opal Capital Raising

Melbourne, 11 June 2021: Following the announcement by Australian infectious disease therapy company Opal Biosciences Limited ("Opal") on 6 May 2021 in relation to its Information Memorandum to raise up to $5 million through the issue of 33,333,333 shares at $0.15 (15 cents) per share, Opal today announces that the Offer closing date under the Information Memorandum will be extended by one (1) month from 15 June 2021 to 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 15 July 2021.

The updated indicative timetable is outlined below: IMPORTANT DATES DATE Offer Opens 6 May 2021 Offer Closes 5.00pm (Melbourne time) on 15 July 2021 Issue date and despatch of share certificates for New Shares 20 July 2021

Note: The timetable above is indicative only and may be subject to change.

The proceeds from the Capital Raising will be used to fund the transaction costs associated with the acquisition of revenue-generating specialist pharmaceutical formulation developer, Formulytica Pty Ltd, fund the growth of Formulytica's contract and innovative business, build a small batch sterile manufacture/GMP facility and provide Opal with general working capital to continue with the development and operation of Opal's business.

The Formulytica acquisition will be effective on the completion of the capital raising and Formulytica's Peter Cox and Dr Richard Buchta will then join the Opal Board.

The Offer under the Information Memorandum is subject to a minimum subscription amount of $2,000,000. If the minimum subscription amount is not reached, any application money received by Opal will be returned in full (without interest) to Applicants.

The Offer of shares pursuant to this Information Memorandum is only available to investors to whom an offer can be made without the need for a Disclosure Document to be provided under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Information Memorandum is not a prospectus or product disclosure document under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. The attention of potential investors is drawn to the Important Notices on page 2 of the Information Memorandum.

Application Forms can be obtained by contacting the office on (03) 9692 7240 or email: jphillips@opalbiosciences.com

- ENDS -