BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

11/09/2020 | 04:05am EST

DGAP-News: BioMed X GmbH / Key word(s): Research Update/Agreement
BioMed X GmbH: BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

09.11.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BioMed X Institute announces expansion of their strategic collaboration with Janssen in immunology research

- New crowdsourcing project will examine the role of 'Protective Tissue Factors in Autoimmune Diseases'

- Call for application for this research program to open now


Heidelberg, 09.11.2020. German independent research institute BioMed X adds a further research program in the field of immunology to their existing collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson: The new project will focus on the development of novel methodologies to systematically profile and dissect complex tissue microenvironments. The goal is to identify components that induce pro-resolution responses in tissue-resident innate immune cells to restore homeostasis in autoinflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Christian Tidona, Founder and Managing Director of BioMed X Institute: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Janssen with a second research project in the field of autoimmune diseases. The new project offers a unique opportunity to develop novel therapeutic concepts and innovative approaches to tackle the most difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases of our time."

An emerging area of science is being focused on identifying strategies to treat patients with autoimmune diseases that not only block inflammation, but which promote pro-resolution responses in immune cells to restore homeostasis.
Recent research findings suggest that tissue factors released during cellular damage, stress or inflammation can trigger pro-resolution responses in innate immune cells without negatively impacting other cell types.

Further details about the call for application can be found on the website of the BioMed X Institute at www.bio.mx. Interested candidates are invited to apply at www.bio.mx/apply.


About BioMed X
BioMed X is an independent research institute located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg in Germany. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world's brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds - academia and industry - and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

Press Contact
Bettina Rohmann-Lawrenz
Communications Manager
rohmann@bio.mx
+49 151 20192986
www.bio.mx


09.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1146390  09.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146390&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
