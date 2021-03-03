BioNJ : Announces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Conference Program

TRENTON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ, the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, has released the agenda and speaker roster for its Inaugural Diversity, Equity & Inclusion...Because It Matters Conference, taking place virtually on March 24 and 25, 2021. The Mission of the Conference is to "Engage, Empower and Inspire All to Enable and Impact Diversity, Equity and Inclusion".

"As a global industry that strives to improve global health and address its many disparities, we believe it is our moral imperative to lead by example and make a positive impact on our communities," said Will Lewis, Chair of the BioNJ Board and Chair and CEO of Insmed. "BioNJ's vision is to have diversity, equity and inclusion immersed not only in health care but in all aspects of our lives. Through this Conference, we hope to inspire the community by sharing case studies, vignettes, workshops and tools to effect change in the critical domains of culture, self, talent and business."

"Through the leadership of an impassioned volunteer Committee," added President and CEO of BioNJ, Debbie Hart, "we have assembled an impressive roster of thought leaders, including Glenn Singleton, President and Founder of Pacific Educational Group and his award-winning protocol for effectively engaging, sustaining and deepening interracial dialogue, Courageous Conversations™; Professor Jerry Kang, distinguished professor and former founding Vice Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at UCLA, known for his work and talks on implicit bias; Patricia Mae Doykos, Ph.D., Lead, Health Equity Initiative and Director of the BMS Foundation; Michele Meyer-Shipp, Chief People & Culture Officer for Major League Baseball as well as New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal."

for our full list of speakers.

Topics to be discussed:

Courageous Conversations ™

Culture Renovation

Unconscious and Implicit Bias

Strategic Sourcing: Finding and Cultivating Diverse Talent

Talent Metrics

Creating and Becoming the Brand: Developing Your Employee Value Proposition

The Faces and Voices of Our Future Leaders

Corporate Social Responsibility as a Strategic Advantage

Supplier Diversity

Employee Resource Groups

Board Diversity: Engaging Boards, Organizational Leadership and the Use of Data

Join the community on March 24 and 25 for this crucial conversation where we'll explore solutions, best practices and new ideas for addressing this very real problem.

Click here to register. Registration is $149 for BioNJ Members and $199 for Future BioNJ Members. Contact Kim Minton to learn about Sponsorship and Membership opportunities at KMinton@BioNJ.org.

