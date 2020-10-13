Log in
BioNJ :'s Prestigious Speaker Roster for Eighth Annual C-Suite Summit

10/13/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released its final speaker roster featuring thought leaders from more than 20 leading biopharmaceutical organizations -- for its Eighth Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place virtually October 30 and November 6.

The C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private and revenue and pre-revenue to discuss the topics impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market. 

"In these unprecedented times, we felt it important to offer the life sciences community the opportunity to participate in this year's conference from the safety of your own personal workspace," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart

"The advent of COVID-19 has brought unimaginable global disruption and loss in ways never imagined. Our prestigious roster of industry experts -- many leading the way in the discovery of new cures and therapies to combat the Coronavirus -- will reflect upon observations, learnings and projections, as well as short- and long-term opportunities for medical innovation and the industry overall in light of the pandemic."

Live plenary sessions will feature these industry experts

  • Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Deputy Commissioner, Acting CIO, FDA
  • Mike Davis, Head, U.S. Neurology, UCB
  • Kevin Bitterman, Ph.D., Partner, Atlas Ventures
  • Michele Buenafe, Partner, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
  • Chris Cozic, Corporate Vice President, Global HR, Genmab
  • Bruce A. Feinberg - DO, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions
  • Laura Furstenthal, Ph.D., Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • Daniel Garen, Partner, DLA Piper 
  • Anupam Girdhar, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Vertical - Genetic Sciences Division, Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Greg Graves, Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • Debbie Hart, President & CEO, BioNJ
  • Derek Hicks, Senior Vice President/Head of Business Development, Spark Therapeutics
  • Jamie Johnson, Director, Human Resources, Insmed 
  • Jack Levitt, Co-Founder & Principal, LeaderStrong
  • Daniel Lochner, CFO, Oyster Point Pharma
  • Michelle McMurry-Heath, M.D., Ph.D., President & CEO, BIO
  • Innes Meldrum, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Otsuka
  • Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead
  • Elizabeth Mily, EVP, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Francois Nader, M.D., Board Director, Moderna
  • Patricia Obermaier, Vice President, U.S. Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft
  • Elaine O'Hara, Head of North America Commercial Operations, Sanofi Pasteur
  • Michele Oshman, Vice President, External Relations, BIO
  • Martin Rexroad, Sr. Vice President, HR & Administration, PTC Therapeutics 
  • Liad Samir, Sr. Manager, Talent Acquisition, Leo Pharma 
  • Linda Schwimmer, President and CEO, New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute 
  • Nicolette Sherman, Chief Human Resources Officer, Oyster Point Pharma 
  • Arda Ural, Ph.D., Americas Industry Markets Leader - Life Sciences & Healthcare, EY 
  • David Wasserman, U.S. House Editor, Cook Political Report 
  • Dave Williams, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Merck & Co.
  • Tal Zaks, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Moderna

Topics to be discussed:

  • Innovation and New World Order - Stepping Back and Looking Forward
  • Industry on the Forefront
  • The Regulatory Horizon
  • Navigating Innovation & Uncertainty from the Top
  • Returning to the Office
  • The Financial Environment     
  • COVID-19 - Driven Technology Transformation and the Patient
  • Data Analytics and Solving for the Future
  • The "New Normal" - Transition, Recovery and Beyond
  • Virtual Meetup with David Wasserman

Registration is $250 for BioNJ Members and $350 for Future BioNJ Members. BioNJ Member Companies can purchase 3 or more registrations for the reduced price of $575. Contact Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org to learn about Sponsorship opportunities. 

Contact
Randi Bromberg
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067
RBromberg@BioNJ.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bionjs-prestigious-speaker-roster-for-eighth-annual-c-suite-summit-301151483.html

SOURCE BioNJ

© PRNewswire 2020

