BioNTech alone could lift German economy by 0.5% this year

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The development and domestic
production of a groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine by German
start-up BioNTech could boost economic growth in
Europe's largest economy by up to 0.5 percentage points this
year, an economist said on Tuesday.
The German economy is seen growing by roughly 4% this year
following a pandemic-related plunge by 4.6% last year.
This means that BionTech and its breakthrough
development of a coronavirus vaccine based on mRNA technology
could account for roughly an eighth of overall GDP growth in
2021, based on estimates by Sebastian Dullien, head of think
tank the Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK).
"I can't think of another example in which a single company
had such an impact on German GDP," Dullien told Reuters.
A government official said it was absolutely plausible to
assume that the BioNTech effect on overall economic growth would
easily reach up to 0.5 percentage points this year.
Dullien said that as a macro economist, he normally does not
look at individual companies. "Sometimes, however, there are
rare cases in which individual companies have macroeconomic
relevance. BioNTech is such a rare example," Dullien said.
His calculations are based on BioNTech's latest earnings
released on Monday which showed the start-up now expects to
accrue 15.9 billion euros ($18.63 billion) in revenue from the
vaccine this year, up from an earlier estimate of 12.4 billion
euros.
That is roughly 0.5% of German GDP, Dullien said. In 2020,
Germany's gross domestic product stood at about 3.3 trillion
euros.
"Since BioNTech procures relatively few preliminary products
from abroad, this is almost entirely domestic added value,"
Dullien said. "So this has a direct impact on economic growth."
In contrast to Germany's big car companies that produce many
vehicles outside the country, BioNTech is producing its vaccine
in a factory in Marburg, in western Germany. In addition, it
receives licensing fees from its U.S. partner Pfizer.
BioNTech and Pfizer got the world's first approval for a
COVID-19 vaccine at the end of 2020. "The success of BioNTech is
impressive," Dullien said. "There is an excellent research
landscape in Germany that has potential for the future."
ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski also said Dullien's
calculation was plausible, adding that BioNTech's success story
was simply extraordinary.
"There aren't many companies that can go from zero to a
hundred in just a year," Brzeski said.
($1 = 0.8536 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Rene Wagner; editing by Jane
Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)