BioNTech hopes immunisation effect of COVID-19 vaccine will last at least a year

11/09/2020 | 07:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The new logo of German biotech firm BioNTech is seen outside the company's headquarters in Mainz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BioNTech's co-founder and chief executive said he was optimistic that the protective effect of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, co-developed with Pfizer, would last for at least a year.

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

"We should be more optimistic that the immunisation effect can last for at least a year," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters.

While it was not yet known how long the protection would last, research on recovered patients and earlier findings on their vaccine led him to believe protection would not be short-lived.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.00% 92 Delayed Quote.171.55%
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.08% 4925.15 End-of-day quote.16.60%
