BioNTech says has vaccine pricing benchmark for rich countries for similar volumes

11/10/2020 | 10:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of German biotech firm BioNTech is photographed in Mainz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BioNTech on Tuesday signalled that order size would impact the per-dose price for its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the developed world.

"The price for the U.S. for the first 100 million doses was $19.50 per dose," said BioNTech's Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson in an analyst call after the release of third quarter results on Tuesday.

He was referring to a July deal struck by partner Pfizer with the U.S. government for the supply of the vaccine.

"You can think about that as a benchmark for how we would price the vaccine to the developed world for similar volumes," he added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)

