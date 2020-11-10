BioNTech says has vaccine pricing benchmark for rich countries for similar volumes

"The price for the U.S. for the first 100 million doses was $19.50 per dose," said BioNTech's Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson in an analyst call after the release of third quarter results on Tuesday.

He was referring to a July deal struck by partner Pfizer with the U.S. government for the supply of the vaccine.

"You can think about that as a benchmark for how we would price the vaccine to the developed world for similar volumes," he added.

