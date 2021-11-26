BioNTech says it expects more data on new variant in 2 weeks

* Looking for signs that warrant a vaccine redesign
* BioNTech says understands experts' concerns
* BioNTech, Pfizer in effort to establish relaunch routine
FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - BioNTech, the
inventor of the western world's most widely used COVID-19
vaccine, said it expects more laboratory data on a new worrying
coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to
help determine whether the biotech firm's shot would have to be
reworked.
"We understand the concern of experts and have immediately
initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529," the company,
which is in a vaccine alliance with Pfizer, said in a
statement when asked to comment.
"We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks
at the latest. These data will provide more information about
whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an
adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally," it
added.
Escape variants are virus versions that elude the targeted
immune response brought about by vaccination.
Under that scenario, Pfizer and BioNTech would be able to
redesign their shot within 6 weeks and ship initial batches
within 100 days, BioNTech added.
Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to the new
variant, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border
controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was
vaccine-resistant.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)