Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BioNTech says won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa

02/16/2022 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BioNTech's co-founder and top executive said the vaccine maker has no plans to enforce its intellectual property rights should organisations in Africa strike out on their own to produce unauthorised versions of the company's shot.

"Our goal is not to keep others from using our technology. Our goal is rather to actively see to it that our technology is available on all continents as safely and as widely as possible," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters TV on Wednesday when asked whether he would pursue breaches of patents or patents pending in Africa.

The remarks come after the company, which developed the western world's most widely used COVID-19 shot with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, mapped out a plan to enable African countries to produce its Comirnaty-branded shot under BioNTech's supervision.

Sahin said the proprietary offshore production venture, dubbed Biontainer, was superior to hands-off data sharing because of the many pitfalls in quality maintenance.

Earlier during a press conference, the CEO pledged that novel cancer therapies BioNTech is working on will in future be made available on the continent at affordable prices. (Additional reporting by Manojna Maddipatla Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 5.77% 163.44 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.28% 562.69 Delayed Quote.4.70%
PFIZER, INC. -0.02% 49.79 Delayed Quote.-15.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.66% 182.86 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35aRyanair ceo says average fares during peak summer months will be…
RE
08:35aS.korea and iran in talks on resuming crude oil and oil product…
RE
08:33aS.korea and iran holding talks on unfreezing iranian funds - s.…
RE
08:33aBlackstone to buy Preferred Apartment Communities in $5.8 billion deal - WSJ
RE
08:30aBioNTech says won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa
RE
08:29aEU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary
RE
08:28aCrescent Energy buys EP Energy's Uinta oil and gas assets for $815 million
RE
08:28aHilton results top estimates as holiday travel boosts hotel occupancy
RE
08:27aBinance tie-up with payments network a concern, says UK watchdog
RE
08:26aErdogan's plan to steer Turkish economy out of winter of crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation
3Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
4U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
5Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..

HOT NEWS