BioNTech says won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BioNTech's co-founder and top
executive said the vaccine maker has no plans to enforce its
intellectual property rights should organisations in Africa
strike out on their own to produce unauthorised versions of the
company's shot.
"Our goal is not to keep others from using our technology.
Our goal is rather to actively see to it that our technology is
available on all continents as safely and as widely as
possible," CEO Ugur Sahin told Reuters TV on Wednesday when
asked whether he would pursue breaches of patents or patents
pending in Africa.
The remarks come after the company, which developed the
western world's most widely used COVID-19 shot with U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer, mapped out a plan to enable African
countries to produce its Comirnaty-branded shot under BioNTech's
supervision.
Sahin said the proprietary offshore production venture,
dubbed Biontainer, was superior to hands-off data sharing
because of the many pitfalls in quality maintenance.
Earlier during a press conference, the CEO pledged that
novel cancer therapies BioNTech is working on will in future be
made available on the continent at affordable prices.
