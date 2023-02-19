Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says

02/19/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BioNTech facility in Marburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Clinical trials for BioNTech's cancer vaccines should start this year in Britain, marking an important step towards their possible sale on the open market, the German company's top executive Ugur Sahin told magazine Der Spiegel.

BioNTech, known for its COVID vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, is currently deciding which types of cancer it wants to test its personalized cancer immunotherapies on and the locations where it will conduct the trials, Sahin said.

The company wants these therapies, which are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology similar to the one that underpins its COVID-19 vaccine, to soon become a regular treatment for cancer patients.

"We believe that this should be possible for large amounts of patients before 2030," Sahin said.

The technology for this type of therapy has come a long way, he said.

"In 2014 we needed 3-6 months to create an individualized cancer vaccine, now we need 4-6 weeks. Our aim is to get it significantly under 4 weeks."

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.96% 138.62 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
PFIZER, INC. 0.61% 43.21 Delayed Quote.-16.18%
Latest news "Economy"
08:44aUkraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut
RE
08:11aPutin ally Kadyrov: one day I plan my own private military company
RE
08:06aBioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year, paper says
RE
07:45aItalian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy
RE
07:40aTaliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones
RE
07:37aRussia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
RE
07:24aIndonesia to repatriate alleged drug trafficker to Italy
RE
07:02aCarmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine
RE
06:38aForeigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January
RE
06:34aUkraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jetfighters -lawmakers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia
2'Pump the brakes', U.S. envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
3Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
4Russia condemns Israeli strike on Damascus
5Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

HOT NEWS