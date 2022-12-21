Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa

12/21/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines of German company BioNTech in Marburg

(Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech said on Wednesday it has completed construction of its first vaccine factory made from shipping containers called 'BioNtrainer' being sent to Africa.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker said the BioNtrainer is expected to arrive in Kigali, Rwanda in the first quarter of 2023.

In February, the company planned to develop a vaccine factory using shipping containers and send it to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the World Health Organization has described as huge disparities in global COVID-19 vaccine access.

BioNtech said the facility at Kigali will house the first BioNtrainer, which is expected to become part of a wider supply network spanning several African nations that will have access to the mRNA-based vaccine.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.26% 176.4836 Delayed Quote.-34.62%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.89% 458.82 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.98% 152.24 Real-time Quote.-14.73%
SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED -0.16% 12.5 Delayed Quote.19.12%
Latest news "Economy"
10:45aFirst foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany
RE
10:38aSouth African rand strengthens, mining companies boost stocks
RE
10:36aU.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounded in December as Inflation Eased
DJ
10:28aH&M agrees to pay a 500 euro bonus to 4,000 workers in January
RE
10:27aItaly's 2022 cost of funding jumps to its highest level since 2013
RE
10:26aU.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 7.7% in November
DJ
10:23aBioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa
RE
10:22aU.S. consumer confidence rebounds in December
RE
10:21aThousands of UK ambulance staff strike
RE
10:20aPoles count cost as Christmas carp prices soar
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..
2China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
3Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
4Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
5Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food s..

HOT NEWS