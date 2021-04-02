BioSkryb Appoints Sean Keohane Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

Keohane to spearhead commercialization of BioSkryb’s ResolveDNATM suite of products for high-quality single-cell whole genome amplification

BioSkryb, Inc., today announced the expansion of the company’s leadership team with the appointment of Sean Keohane as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. Keohane has more than 25 years of experience in life science product commercialization, with demonstrated success in building strong teams and implementing strategic plans to capture market share and profit growth. At BioSkryb, Keohane will grow and lead the sales and marketing team to commercialize the Company’s product and service offerings, which incorporates novel Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) technology.

“From large to small solution provider companies, Sean has extensive experience in building, leading, and growing successful sales teams that deliver results,” said Jay West, Ph.D., CEO and cofounder of BioSkryb. “We are excited to have Sean join BioSkryb as we grow the company and expand commercialization of our first suite of products that are capable of powering the exploration of new genomic frontiers.”

Late last year, BioSkryb officially launched the ResolveDNA product line to accurately and uniformly reproduce genomes of single cells. ResolveDNA incorporates novel PTA technology, which captures more than 95% of the genomes of single cells to provide high-quality, scalable analysis of single-cell genomic heterogeneity. The company also has an end-to-end workflow solution, including BaseJumper, a cloud-based bioinformatics platform that allows users to explore single-cell human genomic datasets generated with ResolveDNA products.

Keohane said, “I’m impressed by BioSkryb’s solutions to single-cell genomic analysis, which provide superior performance to all other available methods for whole genome amplification. BioSkryb’s ability to deliver high-quality, scalable analysis of single-cell genomic heterogeneity can unlock new insights into human disease at the cellular level and enable high resolution diagnostics for cancer genomics, preimplantation genetic testing, and other applications.”

Whole genome amplification (WGA) is required for low-input DNA and single-cell analysis, but current WGA technologies only cover a fraction of the genome and have a limited capacity to detect genetic variation in each cell. PTA is a novel whole genome amplification approach that is able to amplify the genomes of single cells in a more accurate, uniform, and reproducible manner than previous methods.

BioSkryb’s ResolveDNA products, incorporating PTA technology, accurately call variants in genomes and reproducibly capture more than 95% of the genomes of single cells in a more consistent and accurate manner than existing approaches.

Prior to BioSkryb, Keohane was Vice President of US Marketing and Sales at numares AG. In his career of 30-plus years in the biotech industry, Keohane has held a variety of sales, marketing, and upper-level management positions within Molecular Devices, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Ciphergen Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, and Roche.

About ResolveDNA

ResolveDNA kits are now commercially available and contain all the enzymes and reagents needed for versatile and scalable whole genome amplification from single cells or ultra-low DNA inputs. The kits employ a unique set of nucleotides to prevent recopying of the amplification products, resulting in less errors and higher, more uniform coverage of the genome. The PTA technology also enables attaching cell barcodes to the resultant products for pooling and downstream analysis.

About BioSkryb

BioSkryb is a venture-backed developer of genomic amplification technologies based in Durham, North Carolina. Their proprietary Primary Template-directed Amplification (PTA) system delivers reproducible, high coverage breadth, and uniformity for various low or ultra-low input sequencing applications. BioSkryb’s solutions support sequencing library generation produced from limiting samples that have undergone whole genome amplification, resulting in the highest quality genetic analyses available today. For more information, please visit: https://www.bioskryb.com/.

