Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioSpace Publishes 2021 Salary Report, Highlighting Salary Growth Despite Challenges

06/23/2021 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has today published it’s 2021 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Report.

The report demonstrates accelerating salary growth despite a year of challenges. Overall, life sciences’ professionals reported salaries increased by 5%. Annual salaries for full-time employees in 2021 averaged $128,689 up from $121,736 in 2020.

Life sciences was not immune to the pandemic but fared better than many industries. COVID-19 had a dampening effect on bonuses and was a leading cause of unemployment in 2020, with 43% of unemployed respondents citing the pandemic as the reason for their unemployment. Mandated company-wide pay decreases were also up 10% compared to the previous year.

However, though the struggles of COVID-19 were certainly felt, the life sciences industry has largely recovered, and recruiting has since intensified. Based on current trends, salaries are expected to grow more in 2021 than in recent years as companies compete for scarce talent.

As it has in previous years, the report sought to determine if there are inequities in pay between men and women. The report found that though men are still earning more than women, the Gender Gap has made significant progress and has decreased to 13% in 2021 from 19% in 2020. According to the survey, men average $133,374 while women average $118,056 in base pay. That is a 7.8% increase for women’s average pay since the 2020 survey.

For the first time, the 2021 report examined salary by race and ethnicity and discovered disparities between reported earnings between white, Asian, Hispanic and Black/African American life sciences professionals. In addition to the significant wage gaps between groups, underrepresentation of many of these segments across the biotech industry remains a key issue.

The full 2021 US Life Sciences Salary Report is accessible on BioSpace.com and includes salary comparisons by region, gender, race & ethnicity, disciplines, and titles.

About the Survey

BioSpace’s proprietary Salary Survey was conducted to explore life sciences professionals’ salaries and salary trends. The BioSpace Salary Survey was fielded from March 10, 2021 to March 26, 2021 and data was collected via a Web-based survey. The 2,052 respondents provided demographic information about themselves including job title, compensation such as annual salary and bonus, and indicate increase or decrease of salary trends.

View the full 2021 Salary Report here.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States. Since 1985, BioSpace has provided essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the world.

Contact

Chantal Dresner
Marketing Director, BioSpace
chantal.dresner@biospace.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aABOUT YOU HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05:11aBritain plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4
RE
05:11aNORDEA BANK  : and Slush to launch new speed-dating format for Nordic startups and global investors
PU
05:11aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Pivot Power, Wärtsilä and Habitat Energy activate 50 MW transmission-connected battery in Oxford, UK
PU
05:11aSASOL  : SA teachers get a glimpse of the future at Sasol 5th Annual Technical Teachers...
PU
05:11aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel's board of directors approves report on results of shareholder applications to sell shares in buyback
EQ
05:09aTESLA  : opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities
RE
05:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : LSE's Refinitiv suffers new outage
RE
05:09aSAPPI  : joins the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) – harnessing the power of nature
PU
05:07aEuro zone business growth at 15-year high as demand unleashed -PMI
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
3TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance
5EASYJET PLC : SAVE OUR SUMMER: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

HOT NEWS