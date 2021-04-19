Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioSpace : Inc. Acquires MedReps

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSpace, Inc. announced today it has acquired MedReps, the leading career platform for medical sales positions. The acquisition strengthens the Company's position as the leader in online recruitment for the life sciences industry.

"The acquisition of MedReps extends our capabilities and further establishes our position as a leading partner for life sciences organizations," said Joshua Goodwin, CEO of BioSpace, Inc. "The BioSpace and MedReps services complement each other with BioSpace's traditional strength in biotech and MedRep's focus on the medical device and diagnostic sectors. This was also an opportunity to combine two incredible teams that share the same passion and drive to serve the life sciences community at a time when we are experiencing incredible growth."

MedReps was founded in 2000 and is the preferred job site of the pharma and medical sales community. Over the past 20 years, MedReps has built a valuable community of over 300,000 members that utilize the platform for medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotech sales jobs and career resources.

"We are thrilled to join the dynamic BioSpace team," said Karyn Mullins, President, MedReps. "This new partnership is a unique strategic fit and provides critical mass for both brands to leverage as we continue to grow."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About BioSpace
Since 1985, BioSpace has provided essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace continues to be the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States.

About MedReps
MedReps.com is the leading Internet job board specializing in medical and pharmaceutical sales, marketing, and management careers. MedReps.com allows its members to focus their job search by offering thousands of industry related job openings in the fields of medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech sales.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biospace-inc-acquires-medreps-301270747.html

SOURCE BioSpace


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:04aTAYLOR MORRISON  : Releases Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
PR
07:04aCOKE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:04aEvanesce Set to Accelerate the Adoption of Sustainable Packaging in the Food Industry
BU
07:04aNathan's Famous Signs Deal With Ghost Kitchen Brands to Open 100 Non-traditional Locations by End Of 2021
BU
07:04aBOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL  : Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending that Boston Private Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Proposed Transaction with SVB Financial
BU
07:04aARTIUS ACQUISITION  : Origin Materials and PrimaLoft Form Strategic Alliance to Develop Carbon-Negative Insulating Fiber for Outdoor Gear, Bedding, and Apparel
BU
07:04aRise in Payment Activity Offers Sign of Quicker Recovery for Full Service Restaurants
BU
07:04aWESTWATER RESOURCES TO PRESENT AT THE PLANET MICROCAP SHOWCASE : VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021
BU
07:03aPERSONAL DEVELOPMENT GUIDANCE FOR PRODUCTION : Vitesco Technologies...
PU
07:03aABENGOA S A  : is awarded new transmission works in the United Arab Emirates
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ