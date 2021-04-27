Log in
BioTek reMEDys : Celebrates 10 Years of Compassion-Driven Specialty Infusion Pharmacy Services

04/27/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
BioTek reMEDys, one of the nation’s largest specialty infusion pharmacies focused on rare diseases, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, having first incorporated in April of 2011.

BioTek reMEDys was founded by Chai Gadde, RPh MBA, to provide a compassionate, patient-focused and more personal alternative to large, national, specialty pharmacy organizations.

A decade ago, BioTek reMEDys was launched with the mission to enhance pharmacy services for patients with neurological, immunological, hematological and other specialized diseases (such as hepatitis, MS and transplant patients) by concentrating on specific education, delivery and service needs tied to these conditions. Over the last ten years, BioTek reMEDys has done exactly that – blazing a trail in specialty pharmacy modalities and setting a new gold standard for patient-first service, emphasizing individualized, focused care.

Today, BioTek reMEDys provides critical benefits to all stakeholders on the treatment cycle – from patients and providers to payors and manufacturers – by managing the complex processes required to deliver and infuse biological therapies to patients battling chronic and severe disease states in the place of service best suited to each patient’s needs.

In addition to its focus on compassionate continuity of care for patients with life-altering diseases, BioTek reMEDys leverages supply chain management, cutting-edge technology and highly trained pharmacists to deliver superior service at affordable costs.

“At the core of our organizational culture at BioTek reMEDys, the focus is on maintaining compassion for the patient in all we do,” said Gadde. “It’s been a rewarding decade collaborating with patients and physicians to achieve clinical results while improving quality of life for so many patients. We look forward to continued growth and opportunities to positively impact patients for years to come.”

BioTek reMEDys also provides therapy-specific patient education materials and its National Customer Support Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help patients and their loved ones manage critical aspects of care. By servicing very specific disease states, BioTek reMEDys’ expert team can maintain its focus on patient care – making sure that dosages and treatments are appropriate.

Founded in 2011, BioTek reMEDys, based in New Castle, DE, has become one of the nation’s largest independent infusion pharmacies focused on home infusion and infusion suites. Chai Gadde opened the pharmacy to meet the specific needs of patients who require specialty medications. BioTek reMEDys and its affiliates are now licensed to operate in all 50 states. For information visit www.biotekrx.com.


