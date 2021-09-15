Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BioUtah : Statement on Biden Administration's Proposed Repeal of Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology Final Rule

09/15/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BioUtah President and CEO Kelvyn Cullimore issued the following statement today regarding the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) proposal to repeal the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) final rule.

“While we share the administration’s goal to promote innovation and make FDA-designated breakthrough medical devices and diagnostics that have been market authorized widely available to Medicare beneficiaries, we are disappointed in CMS’ decision to issue a proposed rule to repeal the MCIT pathway as provided in the January 14, 2021 final rule.

BioUtah has long supported the MCIT pathway to more quickly bring new medical innovations to Medicare patients that need them. We have also expressed concerns about repeated delays in implementing the program.

A number of medical innovations being developed by Utah life sciences companies address some of our most serious healthcare conditions, such as lung cancer, Parkinson’s, degenerative disc disease, breast cancer, chronic kidney disease and more. The MCIT final rule provided coverage certainties that are essential to spur continued investment in medical innovation while ensuring that seniors, including those in our most vulnerable communities, can benefit from cutting-edge medical technologies in a timely manner.

Importantly, there is strong bipartisan support for expedited Medicare coverage policies like MCIT. BioUtah appreciates CMS’ intent to conduct future rulemaking to explore alternative pathways or utilize existing ones. We look forward to working with the administration, Congress and stakeholders to ultimately expand patient access to beneficial breakthrough technologies.

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and advanced diagnostics, and healthIT, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy. BioHive driven by BioUtah, is an industry initiative, in collaboration with key public partners, to showcase the crucial innovations and contributions of the industry collective that boosts our state’s economy and helps patients worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pACORNS : Highlights Business, Growth And Product Plans, And Financials At Virtual Analyst Day
PR
05:57pBIOUTAH : Statement on Biden Administration's Proposed Repeal of Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology Final Rule
BU
05:56pALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S : Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription to Warrants of Series ALLR TO 2 and TO 3
AQ
05:56pWikileaf Technologies Completes Sale of Digital Assets to Hifyre™ and Fire & Flower
GL
05:54pVenezuela will not reform oil law this year, socialist lawmaker says
RE
05:54pPepsiCo to reduce plastic use, launch plant-based snacks in green push
RE
05:52pROUGH RIDER : This Risk-Aware Robot Could Help The U.S. Army Tackle Off-Road Missions
PU
05:48pADECOAGRO S A : Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For Year Ended December 31, 2020 On April 28, 2021
PR
05:48pTESLA : builds 1st store on tribal land, dodges state car laws
AQ
05:47pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2U S Global Investors : Global shares edge higher on Wall Street strengt..
3Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS