Biocom : Appoints Stephanie Hsieh as Executive Director of its Los Angeles Office

Hsieh brings decades of legal and industry experience to the region’s thriving life science ecosystem

Biocom, the association representing the life science industry of California, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Hsieh as the organization’s executive director for its Los Angeles office, effective immediately.

“Steph is an accomplished biotech executive with deep industry knowledge that will allow her to provide leadership in driving Biocom’s Los Angeles programs, benefits and advocacy initiatives for the rapidly growing sector,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom. “As the LA life science industry continues to grow, generating more jobs, more NIH funding, and higher economic activity than ever before, Biocom’s LA office is essential to accelerating the success of the local life science region and affirming California’s dominant role in the global biotech industry.”

Ms. Hsieh is an industry leader with over 25 years of biotech and biopharma experience. Most recently, she was the president and chief executive officer of Meditope Biosciences, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company based in Pasadena. Previously, Ms. Hsieh held numerous senior management roles, leading cross-functional teams to develop and execute business and new product strategies built heavily upon the intersection of the patent laws and regulatory landscape. She began her career as a patent litigator, where she represented a wide range of clients from Fortune 50 companies to biotech startups to major academic institutions. Ms. Hsieh holds a B.A. in Biological Chemistry from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Columbia Law School and an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

“The industry here is at an inflection point, with Los Angeles poised to become a premier life science hub,” said Ms. Hsieh. “I am excited to capitalize on the momentum initiated by Biocom in Los Angeles, through its innovative and impactful programs and services, and lead the Los Angeles team in working with our business partners, elected officials and other local organizations towards fulfilling our vision for the region,” said Ms. Hsieh.

About Biocom

Biocom is the largest, most experienced leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,300 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs, and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

