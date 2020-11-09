Biocom : Institute to Host Veterans Life Science Symposium for Veterans of the Military

Biocom Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that supports life science innovation by strengthening the workforce and leaders of tomorrow, today announced the organization is hosting the annual Veteran’s Life Science Symposium, a virtual event catered towards active military and veterans exploring career opportunities in the life sciences. The interactive career symposium will occur Tuesday, November 17 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT.

“Through programs like the Veterans Life Science Symposium, the Biocom Institute provides transitioning active duty military service members and veterans the information, support and mentorship needed to successfully pursue careers in the life science industry,” said Karmin Noar, executive director of Biocom Institute. “By creating opportunities to connect with former military professionals who have successfully navigated this transition, we hope to encourage those looking to apply the unique skillset they’ve gained through their service to a career in the life sciences.”

The event will feature presentations from top industry representatives from veteran-friendly life science companies, HR professionals with practical advice on navigating the transition into the life science industry, and other life science professionals and veterans who have successfully launched a career in the industry. For additional information on the Veteran’s Life Science Symposium and registration details, please visit the event’s website.

The Veteran’s Life Science Symposium is a part of Biocom Institute’s Veterans Initiative, which aims to provide veterans access to a variety of life science industry professionals and executives. The program provides a holistic approach to addressing skills gaps, hiring and job-search challenges, and a unique, direct connection between veterans and the life science industry through the military fellowship program.

About Biocom Institute

Biocom Institute is a 501(c)(3) that accelerates the growth of California’s life science ecosystem through cutting-edge workforce development and STEM education programs and strategies. We identify innovative solutions to address employers' workforce needs, conduct research, and support the current and emerging life sciences workforce through professional development and outreach. With a goal to build a highly-skilled and diverse talent pipeline and promote lifelong learning, Biocom Institute supports life science innovation and success state-wide and in our local communities. Biocom Institute is an affiliate of Biocom California, the largest and most experienced advocate for California’s life science sector. For more information on Biocom Institute, please visit our website at www.biocominstitute.org and connect with us on Twitter (@BiocomInstitute).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005765/en/