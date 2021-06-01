Log in
Biocom : California Appoints New Members to Board of Directors and Board of Governors

06/01/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that Juli Moran, San Diego office managing partner and managing director of Deloitte Consulting LLP, was appointed to its board of governors and Paul Mola, president, chief executive officer and founder of Roswell Biotechnologies, was added to its board of directors.

“Our boards of directors and governors help ensure we bring valuable services, initiatives and programs to all our members and drive our strategic priorities, which is truly important when we are facing a number of policy threats that could dramatically hamper the innovative biotechnology ecosystem of California,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. “The diverse and extensive industry knowledge of Ms. Moran and Mr. Mola will help bolster our efforts to champion the growth and vitality of the statewide life science community.”

Ms. Moran is the San Diego office managing partner and managing director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, where she is responsible for the overall relationship for a select number of Deloitte’s strategic life science clients in the west region. She oversees four key business areas, including audit, tax, consulting and advisory services, and leads marketplace and community activities. Ms. Moran has more than 30 years of industry experience, having worked with payers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, clinical research organizations and medical device manufacturers.

Paul Mola is the president, chief executive officer and founder of Roswell Biotechnologies. With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mola previously was head of global solutions at Human Longevity, Inc. and president of the Enterprise Genomic Solutions Business Unit and head of strategy and chief of staff for the Genetic Systems Division at Applied Biosystems under Life Technologies brand of Thermo Fisher Scientific corporation. In these roles, he managed strategy and international, large-scale business engagements for the entire DNA Sequencing Technology portfolio.

About Biocom California

Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,400 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom California, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BIOCOMCA).


