Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biodegradable Packaging Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024 - Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery

01/11/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Biodegradable Packaging market will register an incremental spend of about USD 27.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Biodegradable Packaging market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005538/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Biodegradable Packaging market

Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Biodegradable Packaging research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

Spend Growth and Demand Segmentation

  • The Biodegradable Packaging market will register an incremental spend of USD 27.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment, Subscribe Now for Free.

Some of the top Biodegradable Packaging suppliers enlisted in this report

This Biodegradable Packaging procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • International Paper Co.
  • Mondi Plc
  • WestRock Co.
  • Sonoco Products Co.
  • Huhtamäki Oyj
  • Amcor Plc
  • Koch Industries Inc.
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • Stora Enso Oyj
  • Clearwater Paper Corp.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Biodegradable Packaging requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Activate Free subscription.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more Request for demo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aDGAP-CMS : ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information
DJ
11:15aPFIZER : appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East
AQ
11:15aRadNet's DeepHealth Artificial Intelligence Subsidiary Demonstrates Earlier Breast Cancer Detection in New Study
GL
11:14aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Wall Street distances itself from Trump, GOP after riots
AQ
11:13aVeracode Named a Leader in Newest Evaluation of Static Analysis Security Testing by Independent Research Firm
BU
11:13aCATERPILLAR : Currently Up 8 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aGREENYARD : Investor Presentation - dec 20
PU
11:12aAMCOR : recognized by CDP for advancements in sustainability
PR
11:11aADMICOM OYJ : Statement Admicom Ahead of AGM
AQ
11:11aPFIZER : appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East Patrick's Pfizer experience spans more than 20 years in leadership roles with multiple successes across geographies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view
5ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ