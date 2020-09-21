Biodiesel-Powered Vehicles Wrap and Roll

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly branded vehicles highlighting biodiesel's sustainability and emissions reduction benefits are rolling along city streets and interstate highways from the nation's capital, to Texas oil country, up the California coast and throughout the Midwest.

The National Biodiesel Board (NBB) today announced that eight biodiesel users from across the country received matching funds to share their biodiesel success stories with wraps, decals or other vehicle branding efforts. Biodiesel cuts carbon and other pollutant emissions substantially, reducing health impacts in many communities.

"NBB's annual Vehicle Branding Program is a great way to increase awareness of biodiesel's benefits as these vehicles log thousands of miles throughout the country," said Kaleb Little, NBB director of communications. "This year's winners are featuring NBB's new tagline, "Better, Cleaner, Now" which tells the biodiesel story simply. Biodiesel is better and cleaner than petroleum diesel -- with proven environmental, health and economic benefits - and is ready to use now."

The eight biodiesel users who received matching funds in 2020 are showcased below.

Ag Energy Transport, is a prime example of the circular economy, delivering feedstock to biodiesel producers while powering its own fleet with biodiesel. The company decaled twelve tanker trailers with NBB's "Better, Cleaner, Now" logo as well those of fuel supplier W2 Fuels and customer HERO BX. The Michigan-based company travels approximately one million miles per year throughout states from east of the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean.

D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) branded 22 refuse trucks highlighting their use of 100 percent biodiesel (B100) in these vehicles operating in the nation's capital. DPW installed a biodiesel engine upgrade developed by Optimus Technologies for medium- and heavy-duty truck fleets which allows the use of B100. Since installing the system, DPW has reduced emissions by over 75 percent and lowered fuel costs. The rest of the DPW diesel fleet runs on B20.

City of Fort Wayne, Ind. stickered its fleet of more than 550 diesel vehicles and equipment -- including dump trucks and construction equipment -- with biodiesel branding. The City has used B20 since 2004 to help meet its emissions reduction goals with a readily available fuel.

G&D Integrated, a specialized provider of transportation and logistics services based in Morton, Ill. and an inaugural member of the Illinois B20 Club, wrapped three van trailers. G&D operates more than 400 vehicles on blends up to B20 year-round. Their fleet travels millions of miles across the Midwest each year, including to Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, the Quad Cities, St. Louis, and more.

City of Grand Forks, N.D., switched to B20 in Cities Area Transit (CAT) buses in the summer of 2020. The City is sharing this news with a full wrap on one bus as well as additional biodiesel branding on the back of three other buses and in bus interiors. The total reach of these four buses is over 80,000 miles. The North Dakota Soybean Council is a partner in these branding efforts.

Renewable Biofuels, owns and operates a BQ9000 certified, multi-feedstock Port Neches, Texas facility - the largest biodiesel production facility in North America. RBF has been serving wholesale biodiesel customers for more than 10 years, delivering high-quality biodiesel. The company's fully wrapped Dodge RAM 2500 travels in and around the biodiesel production facility in the heart of Texas oil country.

Valley Pacific Petroleum, a California-based fuel marketer, wrapped two tanker trucks that deliver biodiesel throughout the state. Since 1947, Valley Pacific has been supplying high-quality fuels and lubricants in California. Today the family-owned company is one of the state's largest fuel marketers and powers its own fleet with B20 as well!

Evergreen Grease Services collects used cooking oil from restaurants in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio which is used to make biodiesel. The Michigan-based company branded six biodiesel-powered vacuum trailers to share the "Better, Cleaner, Now" message and highlight their use of B20.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors. NBB is funded in part by the United Soybean Board and state soybean board checkoff programs.

