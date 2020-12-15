Biohacks GmbH : gains Dr. Ingo Lange as Chief Executive Officer

DGAP-News: Biohacks GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

Biohacks gains Dr. Ingo Lange as Chief Executive Officer



15.12.2020 / 10:44

CORPORATE NEWS



Dusseldorf, 15 December 2020. Biohacks GmbH, a provider of high-quality functional food products, is strengthening its management team and appoints Dr. Ingo Lange as new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ingo Lange has already been working for Biohacks in an advisory function for several months and has played a key role in the company's further expansion and growth financing. The appointment of the CEO position is the next step toward aligning the company's structures in accordance with its growth plans.



Jointly with the management team around the Managing Director Sales Torsten Schwehm and the Biohacks founders Jonathan Sehlinger and John Fabian Peters, new product developments and the international expansion of Biohacks will be further advanced. The products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are already distributed in more than 4,000 shops by retailers such as DM, Edeka and REWE as well as via Amazon. Biohacks also plans to expand its product range with a vegan energy drink alternative with natural ingredients.



Ingo Lange, an experienced expert in business development and financing, has already held senior positions with multinational companies. Prior to this, Ingo Lange held management positions at LGT Bank, Deutsche Bank, UBS and as a project manager at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.



Torsten Schwehm, Managing Director Sales of Biohacks GmbH:

"I am pleased to welcome Ingo Lange, a proven expert in business development and financing, on board of Biohacks. By balancing the workload on several shoulders, we can tackle the challenges ahead of us even more efficiently, develop our business model faster and scale even more smoothly. The increasing trend towards natural products provides us with a high growth potential".



Corporate contact

Biohacks GmbH

Dr. Ingo Lange - Managing Director

Rather Str. 25

40476 Düsseldorf

+49 211 94 25 60 24



Business and financial press

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 0

biohacks@kirchhoff.de



About Biohacks GmbH

Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic certified products that help people to achieve their optimal performance. The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via online platforms and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the introduction of further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company is aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive margin.



Further information is available at: https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com.

