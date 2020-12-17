Log in
Biohacks GmbH : launches organic vegan energy drink alternative

12/17/2020 | 03:01am EST
DGAP-News: Biohacks GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch
Biohacks launches organic vegan energy drink alternative

17.12.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Biohacks launches organic vegan energy drink alternative

Dusseldorf, 17 December 2020. Biohacks GmbH, a provider of high-quality functional food products, is launching the promotion of an organic vegan energy drink alternative. "Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" will be available in shops of the Kaufland Group and in the company's own online shop from next week on. In addition, the product will soon be available in the Budnikowski and Real store network throughout Germany. Furthermore, the company is currently in negotiations with other retailers. Half a million cans of the vitalising BIO certified drink have already been produced in Germany. Biohacks is thus successfully continuing its announced expansion.

Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" is a purely natural product without artificial preservatives or additives. With its natural sweetness, the drink contains 20 to 30 percent less sugar than conventional energy drinks. Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" thus meets the requirements of a modern energy drink. The product will be available in three different flavours: Mango & Cactus, Lime & Kiwi and Berry & Dragon. With the successful product development and market launch of "Hang & Over - Spirit", Biohacks is addressing the trend towards a more health-conscious diet. The global market for energy drinks has a market volume of more than 30 billion US dollars.

Ingo Lange, CEO of Biohacks GmbH:
"With the market launch of the self-developed energy drink alternative 'Hang & Over - Spirit', we have reached an important milestone. The fact that industry giants such as Kaufland, Budnikowski and Real want to sell our product confirms us in our determination to continue on our chosen path. The trend towards natural functional food products is gaining momentum and offers us enormous growth potential. We want to exploit this potential together with our investors."

Corporate contact
Biohacks GmbH
Dr. Ingo Lange - CEO
Rather Str. 25
40476 Dusseldorf
+49 211 94 25 60 24

Business and financial press
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 0
biohacks@kirchhoff.de

About Biohacks GmbH
Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic certified products that help people to achieve their optimal performance. The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via online platforms and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the introduction of further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company is aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive margin.

Further information is available at: https://biohackscompany.com.


17.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1155871  17.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
