Sept 27 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Monday its drug candidate, verdiperstat, failed to show effectiveness in treating a rare neurological disorder called multiple system atrophy.

Additional analyses are still pending and full-study results will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting, the drugmaker said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)