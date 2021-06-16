Log in
Biolog-id Partners With AirMed to Help Enhance Visibility, Availability, and Traceability of Life-saving Blood Components

06/16/2021 | 11:19am EDT
AirMed air medical transport program begins using biolog-id’s technology across 5 bases operating 6 helicopters and 2 airplanes. With biolog-id’s Action-Generated Data, Air-Med improves visibility, availability, and traceability of Red Blood Cells and Liquide Plasma products, while allowing teams to spend less time on product management and documentation.

Biolog-id LLC, a developer and service provider of connected healthcare solutions, announced today its partnership with AirMed – one of the first air medical transport programs in the US. As part of this partnership, biolog-id’s cutting-edge technology will provide digital visibility to the inventory of red blood cells and liquid plasma across 5 locations in the state of Utah, covering one of the largest geographical areas in the nation, routinely transporting patients not only from Utah, but also from Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana, and Idaho.

Biolog-id’s blood components management platform will support the inventory replenishment of the different bases, as well as the traceability and documentation of the units selected by the teams at the AirMed bases.

“We are pleased to cooperate with the biolog-id team on the deployment of this technology across our operation,” said Cory Cox, AirMed Outreach Coordinator & Flight Paramedic at AirMed. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients and strive for excellence in every aspect of our profession. The cooperation with biolog-id perfectly aligns with this mission by ensuring the availability of some of the most critical life-saving tools we have at our disposal.”

“Cooperating with an inspiring organization like AirMed is a natural expansion of our current customer base of community donor center and hospital blood banks,” said Troy L. Hilsenroth, CEO biolog-id LLC. “As a former firefighter I am particularly excited about our technology supporting the important mission of the courageous men and women at AirMed.”

The biolog-id technology is compatible across multiple systems, software, and hardware. That flexibility of the biolog-id platform, coupled with a customer-centric innovation focus, facilitates the development of dedicated tools that address the changing conditions in the industry. With an expanding customer base in the US and worldwide, this combination drives the ability to efficiently configure biolog-id’s solution. While addressing the unique needs of both donor centers and hospital blood banks, this further enables our ability to effectively scale.

About biolog-id
Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.
The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.
Biolog-id’s patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds. Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare & Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About ARUP Laboratories
ARUP Laboratories is a national nonprofit and academic reference laboratory at the forefront of diagnostic medicine. We are a CAP-, ISO 15189-, and CLIA-certified diagnostic lab with more than 35 years of experience supporting clients through unparalleled quality and service. Our forward-thinking community of academic experts and consultants are here to empower our clients with the most current industry knowledge and unparalleled guidance.

Company URL: https://www.aruplab.com/about

About U-Health AirMed:
AirMed was established on June 16, 1978, as the eighth air medical transport program in the nation. We fly trauma, burns, medical, pediatric, neonate, high-risk OB, and cardiac assist device patients 24 hours a day with six helicopters and two airplanes placed throughout northern Utah and Wyoming. We use the most state-of-the-art equipment available, which includes digital capnography, invasive line management, and intra-aortic balloon pumps for transport. We utilize cutting-edge airway technology including video laryngoscopy, advanced portable ventilators, and a variety of adjuncts for securing difficult or complex airways.

Company URL: https://healthcare.utah.edu/airmed/


© Business Wire 2021
