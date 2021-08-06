Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biological Dynamics to Present at UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

08/06/2021 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Biological Dynamics, Inc., a next-generation liquid biopsy company focused on detecting cancers at the earliest stages, will present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit in Laguna Beach, California. The panel discussion takes place on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Kevin Han, CFO, will be joined by Dr. Dave Hoon, Professor and Director, Translational Molecular Medicine and Genome Sequencing at Saint John's Cancer Institute to collaborate in a panel discussion, Emerging Players in Liquid Biopsy, focused on Biological Dynamics’ patented technology that empowers cancer detection at the earliest stages. In addition to a general liquid biopsy overview, the panelists will discuss the proprietary platform that enables isolation of unique and differentiated biomarkers, such as exosomes, exo-proteins, surfaceomes, and extracellular vesicles.

To join the live webcast, visit Biological Dynamics’ website: https://biologicaldynamics.com/company-events. Following the presentation, the webcast recording will be available for replay.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at their earliest stages. The company's proprietary platform simplifies access to native-state biomarkers and nanoparticles, enabling differentiated multiomics applications. The company is applying its platform technology along with machine learning to detect cancers in blood. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:33aCHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations
AQ
08:33aANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:33aSURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aPENNSYLVANIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:32aSINGING MACHINE CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aUS NAVY VETERANS MESOTHELIOMA ADVOCATE : Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a Navy NCO or Officer Who Now Has Mesothelioma with The Goal Being a Much Better Compensation Settlement Result
PR
08:31aATS AUTOMATION TOOLING : Acquires Process Engineering Consulting Firm BLSG
AQ
08:31aWHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aGREENBOX POS TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 4 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5BEIERSDORF AG : BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS