Biological Dynamics to Present at UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Biological Dynamics, Inc., a next-generation liquid biopsy company focused on detecting cancers at the earliest stages, will present at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit in Laguna Beach, California. The panel discussion takes place on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Kevin Han, CFO, will be joined by Dr. Dave Hoon, Professor and Director, Translational Molecular Medicine and Genome Sequencing at Saint John's Cancer Institute to collaborate in a panel discussion, Emerging Players in Liquid Biopsy, focused on Biological Dynamics’ patented technology that empowers cancer detection at the earliest stages. In addition to a general liquid biopsy overview, the panelists will discuss the proprietary platform that enables isolation of unique and differentiated biomarkers, such as exosomes, exo-proteins, surfaceomes, and extracellular vesicles.

To join the live webcast, visit Biological Dynamics’ website: https://biologicaldynamics.com/company-events. Following the presentation, the webcast recording will be available for replay.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at their earliest stages. The company's proprietary platform simplifies access to native-state biomarkers and nanoparticles, enabling differentiated multiomics applications. The company is applying its platform technology along with machine learning to detect cancers in blood. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005118/en/