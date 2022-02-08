Log in
Biorasi Welcomes Veteran CRO Industry Leader Dr. Joseph Avellone to Board of Directors

02/08/2022
Biorasi, a leading global full-service contract research organization (CRO), is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph Avellone to the Company’s Board of Directors. In this role, Dr. Avellone will provide deep expertise in strategy and leadership across the CRO industry.

“I’ve known Joe for several years now, and I consider him to be among the most thoughtful and forward-looking executives in the clinical trials world,” said Biorasi CEO, Chris O’Brien. “We are delighted to add his insight and expertise to our board as we continue on our journey to transform clinical research.”

Dr. Avellone is a senior healthcare executive and currently serves on the boards of healthcare companies devoted to bringing new medicines to patients. At present, he is on the boards of directors of Clinical Ink, Celerion, Immunity Health, and Apnimed. Previously, he served as Interim CEO, and later as a board member, at Cytel, Inc.

Prior to these board positions, Dr. Avellone served on the Executive Management team at PAREXEL International where he led the global management of Early Phase, Phase II-IV, Medical Affairs, and Clinical Logistics Services business units. He also provided global oversight of all aspects of clinical trial conduct. Dr. Avellone received his MD from Harvard Medical School, completed his General Surgery Residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

“I believe there’s a big opportunity to deliver faster results in clinical trials,” said Dr. Avellone. “I look forward to working with the Biorasi team in their effort to significantly accelerate the pace of clinical research through streamlined processes, effective technology, and transparent access to data.”

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a customer-focused, full-service, contract research organization (CRO) that delivers fast and flexible solutions across global clinical trials to maximize speed-to-market for its sponsors. As the leader in neurology, nephrology, dermatology, and the rare and urgent disease market, Biorasi sets new benchmarks for speed, agility, and quality in patient enrollment, decentralized trials, and data transparency. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.


