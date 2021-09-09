Log in
Bioscience Association Manitoba : Launches Industry Growth Campaign

09/09/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) announced the start of their Industry Growth Campaign. The Industry Growth Campaign is designed to increase public awareness surrounding the successes of the bioscience industry in Manitoba and the benefits of a strong provincial bio-economy by highlighting advancements in key areas:

  • workforce and employment opportunities
  • revenue & sales generated by the industry
  • the high export value of pharmaceutical manufacturing such as medicaments

The distribution of the Industry Growth Campaign will be through billboards, magazines, and social media, and a variety of other online networking strategies.

There will be advertising on two digital billboards - located at Lagimodiere Blvd & Dougald Rd and Kenaston Blvd & Rothwell Rd; each will highlight the $10.4 billion generated by the bioscience industry and the employment opportunities and the 16,330 individuals within the workforce.

About Bioscience Association Manitoba

We help our members connect, grow, and thrive by offering high-caliber events, world-class training sessions, and endless opportunities for business development. Our prairie landscape, plentiful resources, and world-class facilities enable bioscience companies to thrive. Our role within this industry is to help connect companies, enable businesses to reach beyond their borders, and provide organizations with resources to accomplish their goals.


© Business Wire 2021
