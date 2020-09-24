Log in
Biotage : appoints Nomination Committee

09/24/2020 | 04:17am EDT

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Nomination Committee consisting of members appointed by the three largest shareholders or group of shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors has been formed for Biotage AB in accordance with the principles adopted by the annual general meeting held on 4 June 2020. The Nomination Committee shall, before the Annual General Meeting 2021, prepare proposal for the election of Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors, the election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, election of Auditors, the determination of fees and matters pertaining thereto.

The members of the Nominations Committee are:           

  • Marianne Flink, Chair Nomination Committee, appointed by Swedbank Robur fonder            
  • Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN Fonder           
  • Christoffer Geijer, appointed by SEB Investment Management           
  • Torben Jørgensen, Chairman of the Board of Biotage AB

Shareholders wishing to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee may do so by sending e-mail to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biotage AB at: info@biotage.com. Proposals should, in order to be timely assessed by the Nomination Committee, be submitted no later than seven weeks in advance of the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting 2021 in Biotage will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4:00pm CET in Uppsala. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting 2021 must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting 2021" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) seven weeks in advance of the meeting at the latest.


This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00, September 24, 2020.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1 101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

