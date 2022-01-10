Log in
Biote Announces Participation in ICR Conference 2022

01/10/2022 | 08:33am EST
BioTE Holdings, LLC (“Biote”), a high-growth medical practice-building company operating within the multi-billion dollar hormone optimization space, today announced that its management team will be participating virtually in the ICR Conference 2022. Terry Weber, Biote’s Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 am EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Biote website at https://biote.com/investors. A recording of the presentation will be available on the company website following the event.

About Biote

Biote operates a high growth, differentiated medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. Similar to a franchise model, Biote provides the necessary components to enable practitioners to establish, build, and successfully operate a hormone optimization center to treat patients appropriate for therapy. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions.


© Business Wire 2022
