An unprecedented package of Western sanctions and Russian countermeasures have effectively cut Russia's financial markets off from Western capital over the last 14 months and forced many Russian firms who were looking to go public to reconsider.
Genetico, a subsidiary of the Human Stem Cells Institute, sold 10 million shares - representing 12% of the company's total equity - for 17.88 roubles ($0.2192) a piece in its IPO on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 81.5455 roubles)
