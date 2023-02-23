Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Biotech firms Redx Pharma and Jounce Therapeutics to combine business

02/23/2023 | 02:33am EST
(Reuters) - British biotech firm Redx Pharma plc and U.S.-based Jounce Therapeutics Inc will merge to create an entity specialised in small molecule-targeted therapeutics and antibody drug discovery to treat cancer and fibrotic disease.

The all-share merger deal will create a new company called Redx Inc and will be listed on Nasdaq, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -4.77% 0.9904 Delayed Quote.-10.77%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.13% 11507.07 Real-time Quote.9.80%
REDX PHARMA PLC 0.00% 50 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
