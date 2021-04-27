Bipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of
lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are working on an alternative to
President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that
would cost roughly half as much but spend far more on roads and
bridges, a Republican senator said on Tuesday.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said the alternative
eight-year plan was discussed last weekend in a meeting that
included Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Republicans and
Democrats from both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Senate Republicans unveiled their own five-year, $568
billion infrastructure proposal last week.
Cassidy said the bipartisan proposal would cost half as much
as Biden's and spend three times more to revitalize America's
roads and bridges. His description would suggest a top-line
figure of just over $1 trillion, with about $300 billion devoted
to traditional infrastructure projects.
He said the package would also include an energy component
but did not elaborate and gave no timeline for the unveiling of
the plan.
"That will be an alternative that I will speak to, to the
president's proposal," Cassidy said in a video conference with
Louisiana-based reporters.
"Because it's only half as much, it means that we don't have
to raise the taxes like the Democrats are," he added. "It's a
better proposal."
Biden's sweeping plan not only addresses traditional
infrastructure and broadband access but it would also seek to
change the course of the U.S. economy by addressing climate
change and boosting social services such as elder care. Biden
would pay for his plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to pass the Biden proposal
by July. But Republicans and some Democrats have pushed back,
and Biden has engaged in several rounds of bipartisan talks.
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key Senate swing vote who
participated in last week's bipartisan discussions with Cassidy,
said on Sunday that he would also favor a more targeted approach
than Biden's plan.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Aurora Ellis)