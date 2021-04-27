Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan

04/27/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are working on an alternative to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would cost roughly half as much but spend far more on roads and bridges, a Republican senator said on Tuesday.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said the alternative eight-year plan was discussed last weekend in a meeting that included Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Republicans and Democrats from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senate Republicans unveiled their own five-year, $568 billion infrastructure proposal last week.

Cassidy said the bipartisan proposal would cost half as much as Biden's and spend three times more to revitalize America's roads and bridges. His description would suggest a top-line figure of just over $1 trillion, with about $300 billion devoted to traditional infrastructure projects.

He said the package would also include an energy component but did not elaborate and gave no timeline for the unveiling of the plan.

"That will be an alternative that I will speak to, to the president's proposal," Cassidy said in a video conference with Louisiana-based reporters.

"Because it's only half as much, it means that we don't have to raise the taxes like the Democrats are," he added. "It's a better proposal."

Biden's sweeping plan not only addresses traditional infrastructure and broadband access but it would also seek to change the course of the U.S. economy by addressing climate change and boosting social services such as elder care. Biden would pay for his plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to pass the Biden proposal by July. But Republicans and some Democrats have pushed back, and Biden has engaged in several rounds of bipartisan talks.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key Senate swing vote who participated in last week's bipartisan discussions with Cassidy, said on Sunday that he would also favor a more targeted approach than Biden's plan. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pMicrosoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
RE
05:50pBank of Canada says it is expecting strong growth in second half of 2021
RE
05:48pBipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan
RE
05:45pSaudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income tax
RE
05:38pWalmart de Mexico quarterly revenue slides on weak Central America sales
RE
05:32pOil rises despite OPEC+ sticking to output hike amid India COVID surge
RE
05:22pPinterest's user growth slows as pandemic curbs ease
RE
05:21pGoogle sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
RE
05:17pNovavax shares jump after Biden says focusing on its vaccine
RE
05:17pEthereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Stock markets dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5U.S. dollar mixed as investors hold back ahead of Fed meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ